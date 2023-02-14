It'll be a warm, windy Wednesday in Windsor, Environment Canada says

Warm temperatures and strong winds are in store for Windsor-Essex, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency says this region, along with Chatham-Kent and Sarnia Lambton, could see strong wind gusts starting in the morning.

At the same time, the mercury will rise up to a spring-like 16 C.

"These warm temperatures will help create gusty conditions with wind gusts near 80 km/h expected," Environment Canada said in an advisory to the public called a special weather statement.

These winds could toss object or damage trees, the agency says.

Wednesday's forecast also includes a chance of showers.