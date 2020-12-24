Christmas snowfall in forecast for Windsor-Essex

A few festive flurries are on the way for Windsor-Essex, according to the Environment Canada forecast.

The federal weather agency says the snowfall is expected to start on Thursday morning.

But it will be a windy Christmas Eve, with a south wind blowing 40 km/h with gusts up to 70 km/h.

In the evening, winds will taper off slightly and 2 cm of snow is expected to fall.

For Christmas Day, periods of snow are in the forecast.

The region is expected to receive 2 cm to 4 cm, according to the agency.