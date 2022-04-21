Skip to Main Content
Warmer days ahead for Windsor-Essex

After Monday brought snow, double-digit highs are expected in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.

High of 19 C in the forecast for Thursday

The Welcome to Windsor sign at the boundary with Tecumseh is seen in a file photo. Warmer temperatures are expected to arrive in Windsor this week. (Kerri Breen/CBC)

Environment Canada said the mercury could reach 19 C, though it will come with rain.

That rainfall is expected to clear after the morning.

Friday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Periods of rain are expected to stick around on Saturday, but with a high of 22 C.

Sunday is calling for sun, however, with a high of 25 C with a chance of showers.

