Warmer days ahead for Windsor-Essex
After Monday brought snow, double-digit highs are expected in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
High of 19 C in the forecast for Thursday
Environment Canada said the mercury could reach 19 C, though it will come with rain.
That rainfall is expected to clear after the morning.
Friday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 and a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Periods of rain are expected to stick around on Saturday, but with a high of 22 C.
Sunday is calling for sun, however, with a high of 25 C with a chance of showers.
