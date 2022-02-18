Cleanup commences following Thursday snowfall in Windsor-Essex

The City of Windsor is working to clear streets, after rain, sleet and snow hit the region Thursday.

School bus routes were cancelled due to weather conditions in Windsor-Essex Friday morning, however it's also a PA day for elementary and secondary students.

St. Clair College shifted to online learning until noon Friday to allow for some cleanup before the commute, while the University of Windsor remained open for all in-person learning.

The City of Windsor has been working to keep roads clean since Thursday night.

"Yesterday was extremely challenging for us, we had the rain and then the sleet and followed up by snow and in the middle of a high-traffic time, so it was extremely challenging overnight," said Phong Nguy, manager of operations for the city's public works department.

"We got a really heavy dumping of snow in the morning plus high drifts so it was extremely challenging."

The city said snow clearing may take until Saturday morning. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Nguy said as of Friday morning the city is trying to catch up, but that the roads are "passable" for the commute.

The city has salted roads and started plowing, but clean up may take some time.

"It's going to take a little bit longer than tonight, probably until early morning until we see cleanup complete," said Nguy.

Environment Canada has lifted all weather warnings and statements.

More from CBC Windsor: