Windsor

Bus routes cancelled in Windsor-Essex for 3rd day in a row

For the third day in a row, winter weather is affecting school bus routes.

Schools remain open Friday

CBC News ·
School bus routes are cancelled in Windsor-Essex on Friday. All schools remain open. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

All bus routes in Windsor-Essex have been cancelled on Friday. 

In Chatham-Kent, buses in Zone 5 and Zone 7 are not running. Those cover schools in and around Wallaceburg and Tilbury. All other routes are running normally.

All buses are running throughout Sarnia-Lambton. 

All Environment Canada weather advisories have been lifted in the region as of Friday morning. 

On Thursday, the City of Windsor said snow cleanup on streets would go well into the weekend. 

The city waits for snow to stop accumulating, and will plow in residential neighbourhoods because snow has reached at least 10 cm. 

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said that work will begin on Friday. The city said it expects snow removal will take 16-24 hours for the entire city.

People are asked to move vehicles from the street where possible.

Comments

