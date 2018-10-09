How you vote in Windsor-Essex depends on where you live

Election day is October 22 and many voters are already submitting their ballots in advance — but how you do it depends on where you live.

Whether it's through online voting or a traditional polling station, Guelph city clerk Stephen O'Brien said the decision about how people can vote in each municipality is left up to city council.

"In some cases, you've got large, urban centres like the City of Windsor. In our case, like the City of Guelph, where having a traditional polling station makes really good sense and it's logistically feasible," said O'Brien.

"But then, in other parts of the province, ... it's difficult to have locations that match ward boundaries or there's not enough coverage of suitable facilities. That's when we see things like mail-in ballots and online voting and phone voting."

How do I vote?

Here's how you can vote in your town or municipality.

Amherstburg: Polling station.

Chatham-Kent: Voters can cast ballots online until Oct. 15; after that, they'll have to do it in person.

Essex: Polling station.

Kingsville: ​Mail-in ballots only — available drop-off locations to be marked due to the possibility of a Canada Post strike.

Lakeshore: Mail-in ballots only — available drop-off locations to be marked due to the possibility of a Canada Post strike.

LaSalle: Online or through the telephone.

Leamington: Online or through the telephone.

Sarnia: Online or through the telephone.

Tecumseh: Online or through the telephone.

Windsor: Polling station.

