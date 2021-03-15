2 more vaccination sites will be giving shots to seniors 80+ in Windsor-Essex

Seniors 80 and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines at two additional sites in Windsor-Essex starting next week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says the St. Clair College Sportsplex and Windsor Hall (the former Windsor Star building) will be open for 80-plus vaccinations beginning the week of March 22.

The Sportsplex has been a vaccination site since December but has been used for vaccinating other priority populations such as health-care workers and seniors' home employees.

With the addition of those two sites, there will be four separate locations for those who are 80 and older to receive their vaccinations. Clinics at the WFCU Centre in Windsor and the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Complex in Leamington opened earlier this month.

Anyone who is eligible and older who wants a vaccine must register online or by phone, and those who receive appointments are chosen randomly.

The health unit says to continue to use its website to register, despite the launch of the provincial government's vaccine appointment portal Monday morning. Those in regions that have their own appointment process will be directed to their local health unit from the provincial government website.

The health unit says more than 13,000 people have pre-registered, and officials anticipate that most will be able to get their first dose by the end of the month.

Overall, 42,640 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Windsor-Essex.