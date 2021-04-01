Early vaccine access is a factor in keeping Windsor-Essex ahead of 3rd wave — so far

An "aggressive" vaccination strategy is helping to keep Windsor-Essex in the clear from a third COVID-19 wave that is hitting the rest of the province especially hard, according to local health officials.

But, Dr. Wassim Saad, chief of staff for Windsor Regional Hospital said it could also be that the region is yet again just a few weeks behind from seeing what the Greater Toronto Area and central Ontario are experiencing — as was the case in the first two waves.

Saad told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette Thursday that there's "a couple factors" that could be at play as to why the region has a low number of hospitalized patients and cases.

In total, there are 14 people in hospital locally with four in intensive care. Windsor Regional Hospital has eight of these patients — one of the lowest COVID-19 intakes the acute care facility has had since August 2020, according to Saad.

But across the province, ICU admissions are at their highest yet. for any of the 3 waves.

"Windsor-Essex was one of the regions that received both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine very early on," Saad said, noting this was because the area was a provincial hotspot.

"As a result of that, especially in the long-term care population a lot of elderly who were most vulnerable did receive a vaccine earlier than those in the province."

The region was also prioritized in a pilot vaccine rollout project that provided 57 pharmacies across the region with 500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Windsor-Essex was one of three health unit regions to participate, along with Toronto and Kingston.

Medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, also agreed that the local vaccine strategy has benefited the case rate.

"We are vaccinating thousands and thousands of people every day and this has been going on since the beginning of this year. This in combination with some of these measures that are currently in place and people following those measures," he said.

As of Thursday, more than 81,335 people in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Saad said many of the vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness even after just one dose.

Yet, the province is seeing people younger than 60 in hospital and ICU — an age group that has not yet been eligible to receive the vaccine in Windsor-Essex.

Emergency and critical care physicians have also highlighted the shifting trend, according to CBC Toronto. Officials have noted anecdotally in recent weeks that patients appeared to be showing up to hospitals both younger and more seriously ill than during the first two waves of the pandemic in Ontario.

'We are in a bubble right now'

Knowing this, Saad said Windsor Regional Hospital staff have learned how unpredictable the pandemic can be and haven't "let their guard down."

"We are in a bit of a bubble right now," he said. "We don't exactly know why and it could just be we're going to get hit later."

Saad noted that a majority of the province's cases are a variant of concern and locally, Windsor-Essex variance positivity rate is less than 10 per cent. As of Thursday, the region had 79 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases, four of which are the variant first identified in the U.K.

Of these cases, 28 are active and being followed by the health unit.

On Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to impose province-wide shutdown measures.

Considering Windsor-Essex would enter the shutdown in a better position than most other regions in the province, Ahmed said this will work to "protect and preserve many of the things we have here, especially our healthcare system and we won't have to deal with large number of cases that we have seen."

Meanwhile, Saad said he understands people may be frustrated if those measures also include Windsor-Essex, from a public health standpoint it makes sense.

"We've been through this before and we know there is certainly pandemic fatigue and nobody is a big fan of lockdowns," he said. "[But] we have to do everything we can to protect our healthcare resources."