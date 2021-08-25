Vaccine lottery announced as Windsor-Essex leaders hope to drive up jab rate

Residents who roll up their sleeves for a jab could be eligible to win one of several prizes valued at more than $200,000.

On Wednesday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Essex County warden Gary McNamara launched WEVaxToWin — a contest for any resident who is fully vaccinated. Starting Sept. 1, people can enter their name into a lottery system and win prizes including property tax and rental fee breaks, paid undergraduate post-secondary tuition, staycation packages and gaming consoles.

The push to get residents vaccinated, according to the local leaders, is because vaccination rates have plateaued but COVID-19 case rates are up.

Both the City of Windsor and Essex County have given $200,000 for prizes.

"We cannot afford another lockdown in this community," Dilkens said. "And $100,000 from each side is a lot of money and we recognize that but we know that the cost of sitting here, waiting and hoping things change ... is probably not the only thing that has to happen."

He added that they knew they likely need a "carrot" to offer people who are vaccine hesitant.

McNamara said they are looking at this as an "investment, not a cost," as they're hoping this initiative not only increases safety but provides an economic boost to local shops.

The City of Windsor and County of Essex have partnered up to offer incentives for residents who are fully vaccinated. Contest registration launches next week. (City of Windsor)

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 270,450 people are fully vaccinated, which is 71.3 per cent of the eligible population.

The city and the county are also both looking toward community partners, including local businesses, to donate more prizes to the lottery.

Residents can enter online by providing:

Proof of residency in the City of Windsor or County of Essex.

Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

People can only enter the contest once and anyone who enters more than once will be disqualified.

The first draw will take place on Oct. 1 and more draws will follow at regular intervals until all prizes are handed out. Registration into the contest is available until the final draw.

A preliminary prize list includes: