Windsor-Essex vaccine bus headed to Leamington

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced the rest of the stops for its COVID-19 Destination Vaccination bus for this week.

It will be in Leamington on Thursday, and the first stop is the Princess Centre at 33 Princess Street. The bus will be there from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to provide first or second doses for anyone who is eligible.

The bus will then roll on down to Seacliff Park from 3 p.m until 7 p.m

On Friday, the bus will be at Dieppe Gardens, the John Atkinson Memorial Centre, and Forest Glade Arena in Windsor.

The bus is one of the health unit's strategies to boost local vaccination rates, particularly in areas with lower uptake.

In Windsor-Essex, 72.3 per cent of the eligible population has received both COVID-19 shots, but statistics show coverage is lower in some areas including in the downtown.

Destination Vaccination, which is a partnership with Transit Windsor, is a pilot project that was launched last week.

Vaccines are also available at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic, on an walk-in or appointment basis. Select pharmacies and primary care providers are also offering the shots.