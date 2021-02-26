COVID-19 shots for 80+ residents in Windsor-Essex will start Monday. Here's how it will work

Windsor-Essex will be among the first regions in the province to offer COVID-19 vaccines to seniors who are 80 or older.

The vaccinations start Monday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced Thursday, about two weeks ahead of the launch of a provincial reservation system.

Here's a look at how it will work:

When and where do vaccinations start?

The targeted vaccination clinics will be set up at two locations, one in Windsor and one in Essex County.

The WFCU Centre will be open as of March 1 and Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington will be open on March 8.

Appointments will be available Monday to Friday, typically from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How do I register? What if I need help?

A pre-registration form is available on the health unit's website here. After the submission is reviewed, those eligible will be contacted by the health unit with an appointment time.

Those who register will be randomly selected for appointments, WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said Thursday.

"The pre-registration is not a first-come, first serve system," she said.

The health unit says those with difficulty accessing the form should get a friend or family member to help.

A phone line (519-251-4072) has also been set up to handle submissions for those who can't complete the web form.

Is this different than the provincial registration system?

The province announced Wednesday that it would be opening up registration for a vaccine appointment system on March 15, with shots for 80-plus residents to begin that week.

The health unit, which is a bit ahead of other areas of the province in terms of vaccination rollout to priority populations such as seniors in long-term care, has set up a totally separate system.

On Thursday, health unit officials say they may eventually switch to the provincial system once it launches.

How many people can get vaccinated?

Based on current supply levels, the health unit will be able to vaccinate 150 people on the first day, ramping up to 200 per day.

There are about 20,000 people in the target population, and health officials have stressed that it will take time to get to everyone.

The speed of the vaccinations is contingent on the supply of the shots available.

The health unit says it will be using Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine until additional supply of the Moderna shot is available.

A third product, made by AstraZeneca, was approved by Health Canada on Friday.

What about accessibility?

The health unit has acknowledged there are some within the target population who may not be able to physically get to the vaccination sites for various reasons, including disability.

The health unit ultimately wants to provide vaccine access for anyone over 80 who wants it, Marentette said Thursday, and is working on strategies to reach people in that population.