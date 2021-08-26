Wood carver designs 'Tree Spirit' on a dying Windsor tree

When life hands you lemons, make lemonade — in the case of Annette Frenette, the phrase is a metaphor for her dying tree.

After several storms in Windsor-Essex had left severe damage to Annette's 100 year-old tree in her front yard, she turned to her son, Paul Frenette, a professional wood carver, to make something out of it.

"He said 'You let me know when something happens and I'll come and carve it for you,'" Annette said.

Last month, a storm knocked over two-thirds of Annette's tree, located on on Elm Avenue in Windsor.

After seeking approval from the city, Paul carved a fresh design into the tree, to liven it up.

"They're tree spirits," Annette said.

Paul, a wood carver with Carver Kings, took two and a half days to carve the tree.

As a professional wood carver, he works with multiple types of wood, including fully grown trees, sculpting artistic designs using a chainsaw. His work is seen across North America in shows and events, but some of his recent work can be seen in Jackson Park.

Annette Frenette stands in front of her freshly carved tree. It is the first residential tree to be professionally carved in Windsor. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Paul Giroux, City Forester with the City of Windsor called Paul's work "amazing."

"I've worked in forestry for 20 plus years now, and I've seen a lot of cool things done with chainsaws, but I really didn't know that this level of detail and this type of expertise could be done wielding a ten pound chainsaw," Giroux said.

According to Giroux, the freshly carved design has allowed the tree to live a bit longer.

"We've preserved this tree and this tree can give another 10, 15, 20 years of enjoyment to the neighbourhood," Giroux said.

While he does not intend to allow more carvings for residential trees, he is open to carving trees in city parks once or twice a year.

"It was a wonderful gesture, a very generous gift. Something like this takes two or three days to create," Giroux said.