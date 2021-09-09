As Transit Windsor goes on a hiring spree, one veteran bus driver has advice for interested applicants.

"If you don't like to drive and if you don't like people, this is the worst job on the face of the planet," he said. "But if you're good with people and you love to drive, this is an awesome job," said Craig Morrison, a Transit Windsor bus driver of 15 years.

Transit Windsor is in the midst of hiring more than two dozen bus drivers. It returned to full service on Sunday, Sept. 5, after operating on enhanced Saturday services for nearly a year.

The city-wide bus service also introduced Route 518X and a limited-stop express route from Tecumseh Mall to St. Clair College via Devonshire Mall.

To meet the need of its restored and expanded services, Transit Windsor said it is looking to hire 25 to 30 more drivers by the end of November. The wages range between $23 to $31 an hour and applicants need a "G" license and strong social skills.

The best parts of the job are being able to people watch, socialize and drive around the city, said Morrison, who is also known as "The Skipper" to his colleagues.

"I would go crazy being trapped in an office all day," he said.

"This is the greatest job on a good day," says a veteran bus driver. 2:17 A Transit Windsor bus driver explains the the ins and outs of his career as a bus driver. 2:17

On the opposite end of the spectrum, he said the job can become "very stressful" when the bus gets overcrowded, adding time to the routes. It can also be hard to witness poverty and homelessness downtown.

"You see the homeless, you see the people on assistance. You'd like to reach out and help them all but you can't," he said.

"You see it day in and day out and it seems like there's more and more everyday in Windsor."

Pandemic driving was 'a breeze'

During the pandemic, Transit Windsor reduced its hours and services. In February of this year, ridership was down by 85 per cent compared to the previous year, pre-pandemic.

According to Morrison, the low numbers and reduced services made his job feel like "a breeze."

"The last year and a half has actually been the easiest driving I've done since I've been here," he said.

Morrison has one request for passengers, and that is to remember that bus drivers are people too.

"We're people. Be nice to us," he said.