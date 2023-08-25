Tornado warning declared for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has placed Windsor-Essex under a tornado warning as of 10:36 p.m. Thursday.

The weather authority says it's tracking some severe thunderstorms that are "possibly producing a tornado."

Affected areas include Amherstburg, LaSalle, McGregor, Colchester and Harrow.

The agency says the storms are moving 90 km/h and are 15 kilometres west of LaSalle to 25 kilometres west of Amherstburg and moving east.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the agency said in its warning.

"Tornadoes at night cannot be seen and may strike suddenly. Sometimes they are preceded by strengthening winds, large hail, or an approaching whistling or roaring sound."

More to come.