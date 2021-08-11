Thousands without power after thunderstorm rolls through Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada issued a heat and weather warning Wednesday
Thousands across Essex County were without power after a thunderstorm rolled through the region with powerful force.
On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County, Chatham-Kent and the surrounding region.
The weather authority said 110 km/hr wind gusts, nickel size hail and a tornado are all possible.
High winds and rain began in the city shortly before 4 p.m.
After that, Enwin and Essex Powerlines utility companies reported that thousands were without power.
LaSalle Fire Service tweeted that crews were responding to multiple calls of wires being down in various areas of the town.
Very windy in Cottam a few minutes ago with broken tree branches on recycling day @shareyourweather <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/TKV5b1M2DU">pic.twitter.com/TKV5b1M2DU</a>—@colinmich
LaSalle police asked residents to avoid the 2600 block of Front Road for a report of a tree being down across the roadway.
