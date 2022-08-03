Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent Wednesday evening
Nickel sized hail, strong wind possible: Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday evening.
In an alert, Environment Canada said "dangerous" thunderstorms capable to producing wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, nickel-sized hail and torrential downpours of more than 50 millimetres are possible.
This possible storm follows what was a hot day in Windsor-Essex, with temperatures reaching a high of 33 C and a humidex of 44.
Environment Canada said a line of thunderstorms continues to track across southern Ontario.
"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," the agency's alert reads.
The possibility of severe thunderstorms will come to an end late this evening, according to Environment Canada.
Hail can damage property and cause injury, while strong winds might toss loose objects, damage weak buildings or break off branches and overturn vehicles. Meanwhile, heavy rain can lead to flooding and water pooling on roads.
The agency reminded people to seek cover when a thunderstorm strikes.
Comments
