Windsor-Essex placed under severe thunderstorm watch

Windsor-Essex, along with much of southwestern Ontario, was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for storms to develop starting in the afternoon, lasting into the evening.

"The main concern with these thunderstorms will be locally strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h and hail up to 2 to 3 cm in diameter," the agency said in the alert.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the temperature at Windsor International Airport was 23 C. There is a 70 per cent chance of showers in the forecast.

The thunderstorm threat should dissipate by later in the evening, according to Environment Canada.

Chatham-Kent, London-Middlesex, Elgin and Sarnia-Lambton are also under thunderstorm watches.