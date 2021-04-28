Windsor-Essex placed under severe thunderstorm watch
Windsor-Essex, along with much of Southwestern Ontario, was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch on Tuesday afternoon.
Storm could bring winds up to 100 km/h and hail
Windsor-Essex, along with much of southwestern Ontario, was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday afternoon.
Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for storms to develop starting in the afternoon, lasting into the evening.
"The main concern with these thunderstorms will be locally strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h and hail up to 2 to 3 cm in diameter," the agency said in the alert.
As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the temperature at Windsor International Airport was 23 C. There is a 70 per cent chance of showers in the forecast.
The thunderstorm threat should dissipate by later in the evening, according to Environment Canada.
Chatham-Kent, London-Middlesex, Elgin and Sarnia-Lambton are also under thunderstorm watches.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?