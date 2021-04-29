Windsor teacher suspended after police lay charges in child exploitation probe

A Windsor teacher has been suspended by the region's Catholic school board after being charged in a child exploitation investigation.

In a media release on Wednesday, Windsor police said officers responded to a report on Saturday.

According to police, their investigation found that a man was communicating with — and agreed to meet — someone who had been identified to him as under 16 for the purpose of committing a sexual offence.

The man also allegedly sent a sexually explicit image during the interactions.

A 36-year-old teacher was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with communicating with a person believed to be under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault and distributing sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under 16.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board confirmed that the man is an employee but said he is no longer in a classroom environment and won't be in front of students until the matter is resolved.

"The teacher has been suspended from the Board pending further investigation and the matter is now in the hands of the Windsor Police Service and the Crown Attorney's Office. As this matter is currently under investigation, we will not be providing any further comment," the board said in a statement on Thursday.