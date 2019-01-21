Photos
Windsor-Essex takes in 'super blood wolf moon'
CBC Windsor's audience sent in their photos of the supermoon from early Monday morning.
The technical term is a 'perigee full moon'
CBC Windsor's audience sent us photos of Monday morning's super blood wolf moon.
Thanks to them for freezing their fingers to get these shots!
The next super blood wolf moon should be January 2037.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.