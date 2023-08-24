Widespread flooding in Essex County after heavy rainfall

Widespread flooding is reported across parts of Essex County, washing out roads and filling up basements.

This latest round of summer storms dropped lots of rain on the area — and included a lengthy overnight lightning show.

As of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, a thunderstorm watch had ended, but the rainfall warning remained in place for the city and county, according to Environment Canada.

Neighbourhood flooding in the area of Harrow is shown. (Jaycee Lee/Facebook)

So does a flood watch put in place Wednesday by the Essex Region Conservation Authority. That's set to expire at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Ray Houle says the heavy precipitation is based on two systems converging.

"So there's the cooler air more up towards the Toronto area, and there's really hot, humid air more west of Windsor towards Michigan in that direction," said Houle.

"Right in the middle right now along that front it's basically kind of stalled out. And then you got a lot of moisture and back building storms through the area and it just didn't lead to a lot of the storms moving at all."

Flooding in a Harrow, Ont., neighbourhood. (Sheri Marie/Facebook)

Houle says early morning counts showed Harrow has been hit hard — to the tune of 117 millimetres of rain. Point Pelee saw 52 millimetres.

Despite storm activity expected to dissipate later this morning, they could be back later in the day, according to Houle.

"It's going to be more like a line of thunderstorms that comes through. So you might get more of something like an additional 15 to 25 millimetres or something like that later in the day."

Citizen scientist online reports suggest Colchester, on the shore of Lake Erie, saw 178 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour stretch, while Pelee Island soaked in 171.5 millimetres.

Mayor asks residents to drive cautiously and use less water

The mayor of Essex is urging drivers to be cautious when traveling on water-covered roads.

"You don't know how deep the water is ... and when you drive down the roads you create a wake that goes in people's houses and floods them," said Sherry Bondy.

Bondy is also asking residents to conserve water and refrain from doing things such as laundry and showering, if possible.

Reported closures

John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area museum and grounds

County Road 23 between County Road 20 and County Road 50

County Road 50 between County Road 23 and McCain Side Road

County Road 50 between Ridge Road and Bell Road

All sports fields in Town of Essex

This file photo shows lightning strikes near Harrow, Ont. (Associated Press file photo)

The storms included lengthy lightning activity that could be seen across the skies of Windsor-Essex overnight Wednesday.

Houle says it's not unusual when there's a "lot of energy in the atmosphere like there is right now."

"At nighttime, sometimes you get something that's called cloud top cooling. So it kind of aides into building that elevated instability and energy like a little bit more. So sometimes overnight you do get maybe a little bit more lightning than you would during the day."

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.