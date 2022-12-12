Thousands of students in Windsor-Essex facing suspension if immunization records not updated

Thousands of elementary school students are facing suspension if their immunization records are not submitted to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in the coming months.

In a press release Monday, the health unit said that following a review of immunization records of students in junior kindergarten through Grade 8, it found that more than 12,000 students had records that are considered to be incomplete.

"The students are either overdue for one or more vaccines or have not submitted their updated records to the health unit," the release read.

"Students with incomplete immunization records on March 16, 2023, will receive a suspension notice, suspending them from school for up to 20 days."

The press release said that notices were distributed through the schools to affected students last week which specified which vaccines were missing and providing information about how to update the information with the health unit, which can be done online and by phone or fax.

It also said daily clinics are being hosted at the health unit's offices by appointment.