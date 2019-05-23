Strong thunderstorm possible in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

The Windsor-Essex area and Chatham-Kent could see a strong thunderstorm early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region.

Scattered thunderstorms that developed west of Lake Michigan are expected to move eastward and southeastward overnight.

However, the weather agency said there's "considerable uncertainty" for where these storms may end up, and how strong they may be.

"Should the storms strengthen, there may be a threat for isolated wind gusts of 90 km/h and hail," the weather statement says.