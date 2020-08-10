Windsor-Essex, last Ontario region in Stage 2, finally moving to Stage 3 of reopening

The Ontario government has cleared Windsor-Essex to move into Stage 3 of reopening as of Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The region has seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases over the last week and an increased capacity at local hospitals — both factors the government has outlined as key criteria for moving forward.

Over the weekend, 11 new cases were reported.

"Thanks to the collective efforts of our front-line health-care workers, public health experts and the people of Windsor-Essex, more businesses in the region can hang up their 'Open for Business' sign and more people can go back to work as of this Wednesday," said Premier Doug Ford in a press statement.

"As all of Ontario now enters into Stage 3, I ask everyone to remain on their guard and keep following the public health measures to protect the tremendous progress we've made and keep this deadly virus at bay."

Most of the province moved into Stage 3 on July 17, with the exception of Windsor-Essex, the Greater Toronto Area and other parts of southern Ontario. Toronto and Peel Region were cleared to enter Stage 3 on July 31.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, welcomed the news on Monday but cautioned residents to continue to practise safety measures advised by public health.

He said he would feel more comfortable "if we can see no further increase in cases as we are opening more. Please be mindful that moving to Stage 3 does not mean the virus is gone."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday and the region has seen a steady decline of new cases over the last week.

The curve of new COVID cases in Windsor-Essex has declined over the last week, after seeing major spikes in May and June due to outbreaks on Essex County farms. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Significant spikes were reported in May and June as outbreaks swiftly spread among agricultural workers in the region — primarily those visiting Canada under the federal government's Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Of the 2,379 cases seen in Windsor-Essex since the onset of the pandemic, 1,137 cases were among agricultural workers and two migrant farm workers from Mexico have died after contracting the disease here.

"Right now, the farms we are dealing with — obviously the outbreak is under control on those farms but there are new farms and outbreaks that continue to come," Ahmed said Monday.

The medical officer has been a vocal advocate for better protocols around migrant worker's accommodations, which he has attributed to being a major factor in the spread of the virus among that population.

The outbreaks on Essex County farms prompted the province to send in emergency medical teams and the Red Cross for aid.

More indoor activities

Stage 3 will allow for activities such as indoor dining in restaurants, live performing arts shows and the reopening of movie theatres and playgrounds — albeit with significant health and safety measures in place, including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and Plexiglas barriers.

Also allowed are indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people. However, according to the plan, physical distancing remains a requirement for all people who are not from the same household or established social circle.

Casinos and charitable gaming establishments can open but must follow gathering limits and physical distancing measures. Table games will remain closed for now.

The province says "nightclubs are not yet safe to open," except to serve food and drinks. Singing and dancing "may be performed by a person or group at the restaurant or bar with restrictions." As for dancing, that can only be done "by someone working at the establishment with restrictions."

Want to eat at a buffet? You'll have to wait, as they can't open in Stage 3.

Saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars also have to stay closed.

The plan also says that people gathering inside for religious services, weddings or funerals can continue to fill up to 30 per cent of a room's capacity in Stage 3.

It also dictates that sport facilities and gyms can reopen but notes that physical distancing must be maintained, "except if playing a team sport or as needed for personal training."

Amusement parks and water parks are currently not being allowed to reopen in Stage 3.

More to come.