'Above normal' precipitation expected this spring for Windsor-Essex and Great Lakes regions

With the start of March came a welcome change in the weather as our last batch of snow suddenly melted. The forecast for this week features a string of days with temperatures in the higher single digits. But what about the longer-term outlook?

"It does look like this spring we're going to see above normal precipitation, whether it's rain or snow," said Weather Network meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg. "That's a red flag for us."

Sonnenburg said with record-high water levels in the Great Lakes, meteorologists and environmentalists are watching for weather that could increase those levels. She said it's leaving many people around the shorelines of the lakes worried.

Throughout the spring, an active jet stream track is what carries big storms over the Great Lakes region.

"As you head through the spring season, the jet stream becomes a bit more amplified," said Sonnenburg. "Thats because of colder air still up in the north and warm temperatures in the south."

Sonnenburg said a sign of that moving air is the deadly tornadoes that ripped through parts of Nashville Tuesday, killing at least 5 people.

Tornadoes are a "bad sign" of that moving jet stream, she said.

"Unfortunately this spring it does look like it will be targeting the Great Lakes," she said, explaining that with the jet stream comes precipitation.

'Normal' temperatures

During the shoulder seasons like spring and fall, it's hard to predict what the temperature will be because there is such a range, said Sonnenburg.

The start of the month in March is roughly 3 or 4 degrees, but near the end we creep toward 10," she said of Windsor-Essex.

A home on Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent is covered in ice Feb. 15, 2020. (Courtesy Jason Homewood/Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority)

"We're thinking normal temperatures for this spring season but keep in mind that dramatically changes as you head through the season."

Meteorologists use a variety of information sources to predict what temperatures will be like, said Sonnenburg. Her team looks at sea surface temperatures all over the globe, snow melt, and previous weather system patterns.

"Seasonal forecasts are tricky — we're looking at weather models for years and years," she said. "We mix that all together and output our forecast."

Don't put down your shovels yet

One question on everyone's mind around this time of year — can we put away our shovels?

"Absolutely not," said Sonnenburg. "Even into the month of April you can average about 6 cm of snowfall. .....even into May.