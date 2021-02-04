5 to 10 cm of snowfall expected for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected by Thursday night for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton, according to a weather advisory from Environment Canada.

Heavy snowfall will start Thursday evening after 6 p.m., followed by light snow or rain later on, the advisory notes. The heaviest snow will come in the first two to three hours.

Winds are expected to gust up to 50 kilometres per hour overnight.

A nighttime low of -3 C is expected in Windsor-Essex and -2 C for Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Environment Canada says people should be on the lookout for poor weather conditions and take necessary precautions.