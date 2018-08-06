Windsor-Essex smacked with storms on holiday Monday

Windsor-Essex has been hit with multiple storms on the Civic Holiday Monday as unsettled weather carried across southwestern Ontario.

Heat and storm warnings have been in place for much of the day from Environment Canada.

Officials with the weather agency say two funnel clouds have been reported near Amherstburg, Ont. and near Dutton, Ont.

This funnel spun up in Dutton, Ontario earlier this afternoon during a severe thunderstorm. Thanks and a shout goes to <a href="https://twitter.com/Lizard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lizard</a> Elizabeth Patterson who captured it. During severe weather we need everyone's eyes in the sky if it's safe to do so. <a href="https://twitter.com/tracey685?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tracey685</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StormhunterTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StormhunterTWN</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rn0Loexzw1">pic.twitter.com/Rn0Loexzw1</a> —@OntStorm4cast

"There is the risk for an isolated brief tornado associated with these storms," said Environment Canada.

Officials went on to say a cold front is expected to move through, ending the recent hot and humid conditions. They recommend taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Fallen trees have resulted in downed wires across Windsor, concentrated in heavily treed areas in the east end. Two broken poles reported in the west end near Ojibway Parkway. ENWIN crews remain on the job. For unreported downed wires, call 519-255-2727 —@ENWINUtilities

<a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> In belle river ontario <a href="https://t.co/3224hQ7hsl">pic.twitter.com/3224hQ7hsl</a> —@thibertr

Here comes round three. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WindsorStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WindsorStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GArchibaldCTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GArchibaldCTV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmsBumanlag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmsBumanlag</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StormhunterTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StormhunterTWN</a> <a href="https://t.co/zYhMK0CukO">pic.twitter.com/zYhMK0CukO</a> —@aleonard_yqg

Areas around Sprucewood, Resume, Matchette & Front Rd in LaSalle have severe wind damage and many fallen trees. Essex Power and Enwin crews are on site responding to damage to assist with restoring power. —@essexpowerlines

ENWIN crews have restored power to appproximately 11,000 customers following the recent storm, and are still working hard to restore the rest. We thank you for your patience. Downed wires or electrical fires can be reported at 519-255-2727. —@ENWINUtilities

Today's storm has caused tree damage in many areas throughout the City. Please report damage to the Windsor Police non-emergency number at 519-258-6111. Our forestry crews have been called-in and are responding now. <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityWindsorON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityWindsorON</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Irek_K?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Irek_K</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/biagiobillmarra?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@biagiobillmarra</a> —@drewdilkens

Woah. Intense storm cell passing over Chatham-Kent. ⛈ 🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/GoPro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoPro</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPro</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StormHour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StormHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StormHour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StormHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThePhotoHour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThePhotoHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ThePhotoHour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThePhotoHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StormhunterTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StormhunterTWN</a> <a href="https://t.co/R2wLik1jNw">pic.twitter.com/R2wLik1jNw</a> —@K_Wicksy