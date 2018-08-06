Skip to Main Content
Windsor-Essex smacked with storms on holiday Monday
Updated

Heat and storm warnings have been in effect throughout southwestern Ontario for the Civic Holiday.

The weather agency says two funnel clouds have been spotted near Amherstburg and near Dutton

A tree is uprooted in LaSalle during an August 6, 2018 storm. (Twitter/@graff_sandy)

Windsor-Essex has been hit with multiple storms on the Civic Holiday Monday as unsettled weather carried across southwestern Ontario.

Heat and storm warnings have been in place for much of the day from Environment Canada.

Officials with the weather agency say two funnel clouds have been reported near Amherstburg, Ont. and near Dutton, Ont. 

"There is the risk for an isolated brief tornado associated with these storms," said Environment Canada.

Officials went on to say a cold front is expected to move through, ending the recent hot and humid conditions. They recommend taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

