Wildfires bring hazy skies to Windsor-Essex, prompting air quality statement

Smoke from forest fires in Northwestern Ontario has brought hazy skies to Windsor-Essex this week.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement on Monday. It's in effect for Chatham-Kent as well as Windsor and Essex County, as well as a large section of Southern Ontario.

"Elevated particulate matter levels and hazy conditions have been reported at several stations. Reduced visibilities and deteriorating air quality are possible if the smoke descends to ground level," the agency said.

The weather agency said a cold front expected to move in Tuesday will lead to improved conditions.

"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health," the statement said.

Smoke particles from the forest fires have given the sun a unique reddish appearance.

More than 100 fires are burning in Northwestern Ontario, prompting the evacuation of several communities.

