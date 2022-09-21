Severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex lifted

The national weather agency has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning that was briefly in place for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada issued the alert at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and it was lifted around 12:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch, which indicates a possibility of storms, is still in place for both Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The agency had warned of wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour and nickel-sized hail.

Belle River, Windsor and Tecumseh were among the locations affected.

The agency issued a reminder of the hazards of large hail, strong winds and lightning.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!," Environment Canada said.

