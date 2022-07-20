Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible Wednesday afternoon in Windsor-Essex

Severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes are possible in Windsor-Essex Wednesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning, following three days of a heat warning where temperatures have climbed as high as 33 C.

Environment Canada says it expects thunderstorms develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron and move eastward throughout the evening.

"Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, though large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible. A significant tornado cannot be ruled out," the statement says.

Environment Canada says the this risk of severe weather should decrease as the storms move east.

It says people should have a severe weather safety plan in place and consider changing outdoor activities.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an extended heat warning for the week that is expected to last until Friday as temperatures are predicted to stay above 30 C.