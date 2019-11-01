Violence rates at Windsor-Essex Catholic, public schools lower than provincial average

Numbers obtained through a freedom of information request show that schools within Windsor-Essex region's Catholic and public school boards have lower instances of violence than the rest of Ontario.

The province averaged approximately one violent incident per 1,000 students between 2011 and 2018, but schools part of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) reported an average of 0.49 violent incidents.

Schools part of the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) reported an average 0.88 violent incidents per 1,000 students over the same time period.

There are approximately 20,000 students enrolled in the WECDSB, and there are about 36,000 students enrolled in the GECDSB.

Both school boards also provided numbers counting the exact number of violent incidents at Windsor-Essex schools, from 2012 until 2018.

These parents took school boards to court after they say not enough was done to protect their children from bullying.

There was an average of 10 violent incidents across elementary and secondary schools part of the WECDSB.

In the GECDSB, there was an average of 29.83 violent incidents across elementary and secondary schools.

The Catholic board's most violent year within the time frame provided by the board was 2012-13, with two violent incidents in elementary schools and 14 in secondary schools.

The public board's most violent year was 2013-14, with seven recorded violent incidents in elementary schools and 32 in secondary schools.

Out of context, these numbers might suggest that violence is common in Windsor-Essex schools. However, the numbers clearly show that there are more schools without any reported violent incidents than those where violence has been recorded.

In 2012-13, the WECDSB's most violent year, a total of 10 schools reported violent incidents — 38 schools reported no violent incidents at all.

A year later, in 2013-14, the GECDSB's most violent year, 17 schools reported violent incidents — 59 schools in the public board reported no violence at all.

Response from administration

CBC News reached out to representatives from both boards for comment, but the GECDSB declined to comment.

According to Steven Bellaire, principal of the 'Safe Schools' program with the region's Catholic school board, Ministry of Education guidelines dictate that possessing a weapon, sexual assault, physical assault, as well as actions like extortion all count as violent incidents.

Within his role, Bellaire said he works alongside school administrators to examine existing data as well as implements programs that "would be successful in helping to mitigate some of those incidents."

"Even though we have low incidents in terms of our student population … even one incident is too high for us," said Bellaire. "We're always looking to improve and to mitigate any of those incidents from occurring."

Bellaire acknowledged the incidences of violence at Catholic school board institutions fluctuated over the recorded years.

"The fact that we do have a smaller number of incidents within our schools is a positive," said Bellaire.

Bellaire also said it's important for parents and community partners to take action.

"The old adage that it takes a village is true, because we need … everybody to report," said Bellaire. "We encourage reporting of any incidents that are occurring."