578 students in Windsor-Essex suspended due to incomplete immunization records

Hundreds of students were sent home today due to incomplete immunization records.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has suspended 578 students from senior kindergarten to Grade 5. They say the suspension can last up to 20 days.

The health unit says students need to submit the record to the health unit for an update or have their doctor or nurse fax in the updated record.

About 3,200 students born between 2008 and 2013 were notified of their incomplete records in June, and all of them have updated them except for those suspended Wednesday.

Students can return to school the day after the record is updated, after the principals receive an updated suspension list. If parents want their kids to go back the same day the record is updated, they need to visit the health unit in person to receive a rescind letter.

Here are the nine vaccines required for school-aged children:

Pertussis.

Diphtheria.

Tetanus.

Polio.

Measles.

Mumps.

Rubella.

Meningococcal Disease.

The health unit is hosting immunization clinics for students who have outstanding vaccines at the Ouellette Avenue location until Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is also open from Sept. 24 to Sept 28 at the same times.