Windsor-Essex English board sets deadline to opt out of in-person learning
Ministry of Education will provide remote learning option for students
As families prepare to send children back to school in the fall, the Windsor-Essex English public school board has announced an opt-out deadline for in-person learning.
The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) announced all families who wish to opt out of in-person learning may do so between July 28 and Aug. 6.
All elementary and secondary students currently enrolled for in-person learning will have the option to opt out. The Ministry of Education and the GECDSB will provide a remote learning option for students who do not wish to attend in the fall.
An opt-out form will be distributed to families through email and will be shared on www.publicboard.ca
A similar option was available for parents and students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board. Families had the opportunity to opt out of in-person learning until June 4.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?