As families prepare to send children back to school in the fall, the Windsor-Essex English public school board has announced an opt-out deadline for in-person learning.

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) announced all families who wish to opt out of in-person learning may do so between July 28 and Aug. 6.

All elementary and secondary students currently enrolled for in-person learning will have the option to opt out. The Ministry of Education and the GECDSB will provide a remote learning option for students who do not wish to attend in the fall.

An opt-out form will be distributed to families through email and will be shared on www.publicboard.ca

A similar option was available for parents and students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board. Families had the opportunity to opt out of in-person learning until June 4.