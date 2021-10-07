Windsor-Essex public health recommends vaccinated youth can resume extracurriculars

After a month without extracurriculars at Windsor-Essex schools, public health is recommending to school boards that they set a policy allowing fully vaccinated students to participate in activities.

News of the decision came Thursday as some students staged a protest over the controversial ban on sports, clubs and field trips.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health, said that a consensus with school board officials was reached during a meeting on Wednesday.

Since the school boards will have to set up a vaccination policy, there is no timeline for when the activities will resume, and it could vary by school board, said Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis.

"They'll have to do some work to obviously put in place a procedure or process to ensure those who are participating are fully vaccinated," she said.

Alicia Higgison, the chairperson of the Greater Essex County District School Board, is welcoming the announcement. She said that the policy will be a good incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated.

"I was grateful this morning that we have a path forward to be able to reintroduce extracurriculars in a safe way," she said.

Just before the start of the year, the public health unit recommended that all schools cancel activities until at least October. The recommendation came as COVID-19 rates soared in the region, with more than 500 active cases.

Cases and outbreaks within schools started to crop up shortly after the school began. And so far, more than 200 class cohorts have been dismissed and three schools have been shut down due to outbreaks. There are currently five active outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination rate is lagging among youth. Across the province, 73.5 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, compared with 63.8 per cent in Windsor-Essex.

Those under 12 are currently not eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, though Pfizer has submitted preliminary data to Health Canada on vaccination of five-to-11-year-olds as part of the approval process.