COVID-19 outbreak declared at French Catholic elementary school in Windsor
At least 2 cases diagnosed within class at École élémentaire Catholique Monseigneur-Jean-Noël
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a school in Windsor, the public health unit said Wednesday.
The outbreak is affecting one cohort at École Élémentaire Catholique Monseigneur-Jean-Noël.
At least two cases have been diagnosed within a single classroom, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Students in that class had already been sent home and asked to isolate for 14 days and get tested.
The school board's website says there are four active cases in the school, and three classes are isolating in total. The health unit says the other cohorts that have been dismissed are not associated with the outbreak.
School outbreaks are declared when there are two or more cases within a school and if there is evidence of potential transmission within the building.
There are no other active outbreaks in schools in Windsor-Essex.
Between the public and Catholic English school boards, there are 14 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. There is also a case at another school within the French Catholic board, École Secondaire Catholique E.J.Lajeunesse.
