Windsor-Essex English Catholic board closes schools Friday amid CUPE education workers' protest

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) will close all school buildings Friday, with teachers posting online work for students to do remotely, amid a planned protest by CUPE education workers.

The board joins others across the province that have informed parents that their schools will close as education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) embark on strike action on Friday.

"This closure to in-person is in accordance with provisions in the Education Act and in the interest of the health and safety of our students and staff," the board wrote in a statement on its website Wednesday.

"CUPE has indicated this will be a one-day protest, however should it continue into next week, we will communicate with parents about next steps."

The board said all non-CUPE staff are expected to report to work Friday, and that students can expect their teachers will provide online assignments for the day.

WECDSB says child care centres will be open Friday, unless otherwise communicated.

The board says 400 workers are represented by CUPE at the WECDSB. They include educational assistants, early childhood educators, child youth workers are more.

As of the time this article was published, the Greater Essex County District School Board schools are set to be open Friday.

CUPE awaits Ontario's response

The union which represents 55,000 workers Ontario-wide says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.

The workers plan to walk off the job Friday, despite looming legislation that would make it illegal.

The Ontario government has introduced legislation to impose a contract on the education workers and ban them from striking upon threat of steep fines.



It hopes to see the bill passed this week, with Premier Doug Ford saying he will do everything he can to make sure kids stay in class. CUPE has not said whether its strike would extend beyond Friday.

WATCH | Ontario plans to stop education workers' strike with notwithstanding clause: Ontario plans to use notwithstanding clause to stop education strike Duration 2:02 As Ontario parents brace for an education worker walkout on Friday, closing many schools, constitutional experts are raising concerns over the provincial government's plan to use the notwithstanding clause to pass anti-strike legislation.

CUPE negotiators presented a counter-offer late Tuesday night in response to the imposed contract terms in the legislation and the government is to review it.



The union did not provide details of what it was proposing. The government has said it would return to the bargaining table if the mediator asks, and wanted to hear if CUPE's new offer was "reasonable."