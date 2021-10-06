Skip to Main Content
3rd Windsor-Essex school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The closure of École élémentaire Louise-Charron, a French elementary school in Windsor, took effect on Wednesday.

8 COVID-19 cases at École élémentaire Louise-Charron

A classroom is seen in a file photo. So far this school year, three Windsor-Essex schools have been closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Just a month into the academic year, a third school in Windsor-Essex has been shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The closure of École élémentaire Louise-Charron, a French elementary school in Windsor, took effect on Wednesday. The school was closed on a recommendation from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Students will be learning from home in the meantime.

The French public school board's website says eight cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the school. 

In addition to the outbreak at Louise-Charron, outbreaks are ongoing at four other schools:

  • École élémentaire catholique Georges-P.-Vanier.
  • Sandwich West Public School.
  • École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule.
  • St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School.

According to public health officials, more than 200 school cohorts have been sent home since in-person learning resumed in September.

In September, two schools, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule and St. Joseph's Catholic High School, were closed over COVID-19 outbreaks. St. Joseph's has since reopened, but Sainte-Ursule remained closed Wednesday.

Eighteen cases were confirmed at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule

Currently, there are three active COVID-19 cases within the English Catholic school board, while there are 23 within the public board.

