3rd Windsor-Essex school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
8 COVID-19 cases at École élémentaire Louise-Charron
Just a month into the academic year, a third school in Windsor-Essex has been shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The closure of École élémentaire Louise-Charron, a French elementary school in Windsor, took effect on Wednesday. The school was closed on a recommendation from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Students will be learning from home in the meantime.
The French public school board's website says eight cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the school.
In addition to the outbreak at Louise-Charron, outbreaks are ongoing at four other schools:
- École élémentaire catholique Georges-P.-Vanier.
- Sandwich West Public School.
- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule.
- St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School.
According to public health officials, more than 200 school cohorts have been sent home since in-person learning resumed in September.
In September, two schools, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule and St. Joseph's Catholic High School, were closed over COVID-19 outbreaks. St. Joseph's has since reopened, but Sainte-Ursule remained closed Wednesday.
Eighteen cases were confirmed at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule
Currently, there are three active COVID-19 cases within the English Catholic school board, while there are 23 within the public board.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?