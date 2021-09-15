Parents want more safety measures on Windsor-Essex school buses to protect young children from COVID
Student Transportation Services says it is following all the necessary measures
Some public school board parents want to see additional measures on buses where drivers have medical mask exemptions, but the company operating the buses says it has many safety measures in place.
Sandipan Haldar and Ropa Tharuvai say they are uncomfortable with their children, who are both 10 years old and unvaccinated, riding a bus with a driver who does not have a mask.
Both parents say they don't mind that the driver has a medical mask exemption, but want to see the public school board and Student Transportation Services address their concerns with additional safety measures, such as plexiglass barriers.
"This is a big safety concern for not only my child, but for all the children who are travelling on the bus," Haldar said.
"There should be other ways to protect the children, like the driver can put a face shield."
"I am a concerned parent, I get anxious when I put my child, who is unvaccinated on the bus," Tharuvai said. "This is going to have an impact and we are seeing the numbers go up ... we want our children to keep going to school."
Both parents told CBC News that other parents are just as concerned as them. They say about 20 other kids ride the same bus.
Student Transportation Services general manager Gabrielle McMillan says Ministry of Transportation guidelines don't allow them to retrofit buses with plexiglass barriers.
In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation said current bus standards "[do] not address internal barriers" in buses.
"The Ministry of Transportation does not support installation of any sort of barrier that is not aligned to safety standards, which are developed based on safety testing for issues such as access/egress of the vehicle and on-road safety in the event of a collision," the statement reads.
But Haldar says he doesn't understand why Windsor Transit buses can have barriers and school buses can't. He added that the board doesn't have to put barriers all the buses, but just the ones where drivers cannot wear masks.
Testing, face shields in place for drivers
McMillan says she knows that about five of her nearly 500 drivers have medical mask exemptions. But she said they are following all necessary measures to keep children safe, including:
- Unvaccinated drivers must get a rapid COVID-19 test twice weekly.
- Windows are encouraged to be down.
- Face shields are asked to be worn by all drivers when students are getting on or off the bus.
- The bus is sanitized by drivers and goes through a deep clean overnight.
She added that drivers don't get out of their seats or walk the aisles and minimally interact with students.
McMillan added that they're already stretched for drivers and can't afford to lose any more.
"Every parent's got to make a determination of how much risk they're willing to put their child at," she said.
"The school bus is so much smaller than a classroom, obviously there's only so much distance you can do ... at the end of the day the parent has to weigh the risk for themselves."
But Haldar and Tharuvai said they have no other option than to have their kids ride the bus, since they work during the day.
They told CBC News that they just want the Greater Essex County District School Board, Student Transportation Services and the Ministry of Transportation to implement the most safety measures possible to protect their children.
Tharuvai said Tuesday was the first day that some parents said the bus driver was wearing a face shield as students got on and off the bus.
