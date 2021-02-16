Windsor-Essex digging out after heavy snowfall

Residents are being encouraged to stay home if they can as Windsor-Essex digs itself out from a massive snowfall that has led to nearly two dozen collisions.

In an email, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) told CBC News that since 6 a.m. Monday, there have been more than 20 collisions throughout the county. Some of these have been a vehicle that "has slid off the road or into a fixed object," police said.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the OPP said they were dealing with "multiple collisions", particularly on Highway 401's eastbound and westbound lanes near Cousineau Street in the LaSalle area.

About an hour later, police said the scene was cleared.

The region, along with other parts of southern Ontario, was placed under a snowfall warning on Monday as the forecast called for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said snowplows were out in "full force" Tuesday morning.

Main roads in the region are expected to be plowed by 5 p.m., but it could take up to 36 hours to clear residential streets.

"If you can, please #StayHome. If driving, stay alert, slow down, leave room for the plows [and] be safe!," Dilkens tweeted.

School buses were cancelled on Tuesday morning because of road conditions in Windsor-Essex, as well as Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

For the English public school board in Windsor-Essex, the cancellation of buses meant secondary students switched to online learning. Elementary schools were open for in-class learning.

Schools in the English Catholic school board remained open.

Snow on Windsor's Riverfront on Feb. 16, 2021. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

St. Clair College has cancelled all in-person classes, but online learning is going ahead.

The University of Windsor says it will remain open, but activity on campus will be limited.

In Chatham-Kent, drivers are being asked to remove their vehicles from the streets for 72 hours to help with snow-clearing operations.

In Sarnia, the city declared a "significant weather event" and also asked the public not to park on the streets while they are being plowed.