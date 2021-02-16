Windsor-Essex digging out after heavy snowfall
OPP say they've responded to more than 20 collisions since Monday
Residents are being encouraged to stay home if they can as Windsor-Essex digs itself out from a massive snowfall that has led to nearly two dozen collisions.
In an email, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) told CBC News that since 6 a.m. Monday, there have been more than 20 collisions throughout the county. Some of these have been a vehicle that "has slid off the road or into a fixed object," police said.
In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the OPP said they were dealing with "multiple collisions", particularly on Highway 401's eastbound and westbound lanes near Cousineau Street in the LaSalle area.
About an hour later, police said the scene was cleared.
The region, along with other parts of southern Ontario, was placed under a snowfall warning on Monday as the forecast called for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said snowplows were out in "full force" Tuesday morning.
Main roads in the region are expected to be plowed by 5 p.m., but it could take up to 36 hours to clear residential streets.
"If you can, please #StayHome. If driving, stay alert, slow down, leave room for the plows [and] be safe!," Dilkens tweeted.
Great job by <a href="https://twitter.com/CityWindsorON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityWindsorOn</a> snowplow crews who are out in full force this morning. Main roads will be cleared by 5pm & residential streets may take up to 36 hours to complete. If you can, please <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayHome?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayHome</a>. If driving, stay alert, slow down, leave room for the plows & be safe! <a href="https://t.co/5a8ZpnlltY">pic.twitter.com/5a8ZpnlltY</a>—@drewdilkens
School buses were cancelled on Tuesday morning because of road conditions in Windsor-Essex, as well as Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.
For the English public school board in Windsor-Essex, the cancellation of buses meant secondary students switched to online learning. Elementary schools were open for in-class learning.
Schools in the English Catholic school board remained open.
St. Clair College has cancelled all in-person classes, but online learning is going ahead.
The University of Windsor says it will remain open, but activity on campus will be limited.
In Chatham-Kent, drivers are being asked to remove their vehicles from the streets for 72 hours to help with snow-clearing operations.
In Sarnia, the city declared a "significant weather event" and also asked the public not to park on the streets while they are being plowed.
Buses are cancelled today which means that all secondary students will switch to virtual learning. Elementary schools are open for students who are enrolled in in-person learning. Stay safe and warm today, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GECDSB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GECDSB</a> students and families! <a href="https://t.co/YELhI4Ql3w">pic.twitter.com/YELhI4Ql3w</a>—@gecdsbpro
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.