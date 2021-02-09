Public school board acquires land for new school in Tecumseh

The public school board in Windsor-Essex says it has acquired a site to build a new school for families in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

The 5.79-acre site is near D.M. Eagle Public School, north of Tecumseh Road and west of Arlington Boulevard, the Greater Essex County District School Board said in a media release on Monday.

The board says that school will close once the new one opens.

The new school, which will have a capacity of about 650 students, will offer regular English instruction but also French immersion classes.

The board says the province recently approved $3.7 million to support the project. Funding of $15.5 million for the school was announced by the Ministry of Education in 2015.

A spokesperson for the board said the project is currently in the design phase and there are several steps ahead before construction can proceed, including approvals and selecting a contractor.

A school typically takes 12 to 14 months to build, the spokesperson said.