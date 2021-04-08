Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing available to more schools in Windsor-Essex this weekend

All four school boards in Windsor-Essex will offer free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing on the weekend to students and staff.

The clinic, run by Lifelabs, is voluntary and will run on Saturday at École secondaire L'Essor, located at 13605 St Gregory's Rd. in Tecumseh. Only members of a select number of schools in the N8N postal code, who do not have COVID-19 symptoms, can receive a rapid test.

Consent is required from parents or guardians of students who are younger than 18 years old.

This asymptomatic testing opportunity becomes available as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the last few days. The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has 15 schools with active cases and the Greater Essex County District School board has 13 schools with active cases.

Schools eligible for testing include:

École secondaire catholique l'Essor.

St. Peter Catholic School.

Tecumseh Vista Academy Elementary and Secondary schools.

St. Pius X Catholic School.

École secondaire de Lamothe-Cadillac.

École élémentaire St-Antoine.

St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School.

École élémentaire L'envolée.

A.V. Graham Public School.

École élémentaire Ste-Marguerite d'Youville.

D.M. Eagle Public School.

The walk-in schedule is as follows: