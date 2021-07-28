Sandpoint Beach closed due to high E. coli counts

Windsor's Sandpoint Beach is closed for swimming after testing revealed high levels of E. coli, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says.

Four other beaches that undergo testing for the bacteria — Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Belle River Beach, Mettawas Beach — have also been deemed unsafe for swimming due to E. coli, though the beaches remain open.

Water testing at Sandpoint conducted on Monday revealed E. coli levels of 1,000 or more. As part of its ongoing beach monitoring program, the health unit rechecks the water at closed beaches on Thursdays, and the outcome is generally available by the end of the day on Friday.

Readings above 200 prompt a cautionary notice against swimming, and levels above 1,000 mean beaches must be close, health officials have previously explained.

According to the health unit, certain types of bacteria found in water can cause illnesses including vomiting and diarrhea, infections of the eye, ear, nose or throat, as well as skin issues.

"Swallowing contaminated water is the main way you may get sick. Bacteria can also enter the body through the ears, eyes, nose, or through broken skin," the WECHU website states.

The health unit also recommends not swimming for at least two days after a heavy rainfall.

Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach are open.