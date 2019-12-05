Windsor-Tecumseh, Essex rookie MPs gear up for first session of Parliament

When Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Eric Kusmierczyk and Essex Conservative MP Chris Lewis take their seats in the House of Commons later Thursday, they'll join the 27 per cent of lawmakers that make up the 43rd Canadian's Parliament rookie pool.

And along with 89 other MPs elected across the country, Kusmierczyk and Lewis have spent the past few months preparing for the first time they'll hold discussions and cast votes in the House of Commons as formal Parliamentarians.

"There's been a lot of orientation sessions, a lot of hiring of staff, opening up offices both in the constituency, and of course here in Ottawa," said Lewis. "There's a lot of stuff to do — a lot of people to meet. But it's certainly been exciting times and now we get to hit the ground running."

In addition to ensuring staff have access to offices, equipment and even internet, both rookie MPs also underwent several hours of etiquette training to prepare themselves for what can sometimes be a rambunctious chamber.

Freshman Conservative Chris Lewis says he's focused on making life more affordabe for his constituents. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"We have a four-hour orientation session [where we] went through just the rules and procedures inside the House of Commons," said Kusmierczyk. "Anything from how much time you have to ask the government a question during Question Period to how to submit a petition on behalf of your constituents … Even basics like how do you properly address your colleagues in the chamber."

"You have to refer to them as 'Honourable member' or 'My colleague,'" he said.

Shoreline protection, housing, infrastructure modernization among key priorities

Still, Lewis and Kusmierczyk said they haven't just spent the past few months making sure they know how to properly address their colleagues along or across the aisle.

They've also been planning out their priorities for their freshman terms in office.

For Lewis, shoreline protection and finding federal funds for the County Road 42 mega-hospital are top priorities.

Not only is Irek Kusmierczyk an incoming Liberal MP, he's also an outgoing Windsor city councillor. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Lewis said rising water levels are a concern for fellow rookie Conservative MP Dave Epp, who represents Chatham-Kent—Leamington, as well as Kusmierczyk.

"There's a lot of issues that we can work together to come up with a plan," said Lewis.

Kusmierczyk said his goal is to secure investments for infrastructure modernization, senior care, families and students.

"One of the biggest priorities, if not the biggest priority, is making sure that we are protecting and growing our economy and our jobs here," he said. "That means protecting our manufacturing, protecting our auto jobs here and making sure we're growing jobs and growing manufacturing jobs, but also helping to diversify our economy as well."

While Lewis and Kusmierczyk might be members of the leading party and the official opposition, respectively, they still hope to be able to work together when they can.

During training, Lewis said Kusmierczyk crossed the floor to shake hands.

"I thought he was coming to us, but apparently that's the only time he's coming across," Lewis joked.

"You know what he said that really resonated with me? He said 'This is where we get to come to work everyday.' And I thought about that a couple of nights ago, and thought ... when you can go to work everyday and go to work literally for the people everyday, in the House of Commons, it's pretty special."

The first session of the 43rd Parliament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.