These roller skaters share passion for sport, hopes for new Windsor-Essex rink

The roller skating community is rallying in the hopes of getting a dedicated rink built in Windsor-Essex

Crystal Durocher and Lula Kuli are behind an online group that is bringing skaters together to connect and share in their passion for the sport.

Hundreds have joined the WE Roller Skaters Instagram and Facebook pages, sharing stories about why they love to skate.

"Our end game is to bring a rink back to Windsor, something like [former roller rink] Wheels ... preferably an indoor rink, but we're just looking for a safe, community space for all our roller skaters to meet up and be able to learn and play and train," said Kuli, who is vice president of Windsor Roller Derby.

They hope the project serves as a showcase of the level of interest in the community. Ultimately, they want to attract an investor to build a rink.

Durocher said a rink would be worth every penny.

"It's going to keep kids out of trouble. It's going to give parents somewhere to go. It's going to give friends somewhere to go to celebrate," she said, adding that the facility could be a home to the city's roller derby team.