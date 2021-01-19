Death of Windsor-Essex resident who received COVID-19 vaccine under investigation

The death of a Windsor-Essex retirement home resident who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is being investigated.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said he could not provide details due to patient privacy concerns.

He said when it comes to adverse reactions, there can be a correlation or there can be two completely isolated events.

"Sometimes it's just the timing of one event versus the other," he said.

He stressed that based on the international data, the vaccine is safe and the most effective way of preventing COVID-19.

"Vaccine safety is a big topic in Canada as we know there are a number of reporting requirements that are there to make sure that the safety of these vaccines are monitored very closely at the local level, at the provincial level, at the federal level," he said.

He said any time there is any type of vaccine administered and an "adverse event" occurs, it is reported to the health unit.

There are multiple agencies involved in the investigation, including public health, the retirement home and the coroner's office.

The health unit recorded 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 15 deaths.