Windsor-Essex reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, 77 new cases, no additional deaths
There have been 11,739 COVID-19 cases recorded in the region since the start of pandemic
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting a decrease in cases with 77 new cases and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,739 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 290 deaths, according to WECHU.
Right now, there are 1,567 known active cases in the region.
Among today's cases, 24 are outbreak-related, three are close contacts of confirmed cases, two are community acquired and 48 are still being investigated.
There are 101 people in hospital in the region, with 14 in the ICU.
There are 46 active outbreaks spread across all sectors.
Six are at hospitals. There were four outbreaks active at Windsor Regional Hospital and two at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.
Two outbreaks are in community settings, both in Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario locations.
Outbreaks ware active at 25 workplaces:
- Seven in Leamington's agricultural sector.
- Five in Kingsville's agricultural sector.
- Six in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Kingsville's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.
- One in a retail setting in Windsor.
- One in a retail setting in Essex.
- One in a retail setting in Lakeshore.
- One in a transportation and warehousing setting in Windsor.
There are 19 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:
- Heron Terrace in Windsor with one resident case and one staff case.
- Chartwell Leamington in Leamington with two resident cases and one staff case.
- Regency Park in Windsor with seven resident cases and seven staff cases.
- Chartwell Royal Marquis, with one resident case and one staff case.
- Harrowood Senior Community Living in Harrow, with six resident cases and two staff cases.
- Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 44 resident cases and six staff cases.
- Chartwell Royal Oak in Kingsville, with two staff cases.
- Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 38 resident cases and seven staff cases.
- Leamington Mennonite Home with seven staff cases.
- Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 64 resident and 18 staff cases.
- Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor, with 15 resident cases and eight staff cases.
- Huron Lodge in Windsor, with 47 resident cases and 25 staff cases.
- Sun Parlor Home in Leamington with two resident cases and 13 staff cases.
- Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor, with 115 resident cases and 64 staff cases.
- The Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor, with 34 resident cases and 16 staff cases.
- Extendicare Tecumseh, with 90 resident cases and 57 staff cases.
- Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor, with 99 resident and 61 staff cases.
- The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 163 resident cases and 136 staff cases.
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh, with 64 resident cases and 32 staff cases.