Windsor-Essex reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,803 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 409 deaths, according to WECHU.

There are 472 known active cases in the region.

Among Sunday's cases, 28 are close contacts of confirmed cases, 12 are community-acquired and 26 are still being investigated.

There are 20 people in hospital in the region, with four in the intensive care unit.

According to WECHU, 118,676 residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine — 105,988 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 12,688 have received both doses.

The public health authorities identified 458 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases.

There are seven ongoing outbreaks.

They include one school outbreak in St. John Vianney Catholic School in Windsor.

Six workplaces have active outbreaks, including: