Windsor-Essex reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,191 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 413 deaths, according to WECHU.

There are 482 known active cases in the region.

Among Sunday's cases, 24 are close contacts of confirmed cases, six are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and 34 are still being investigated.

There are 14 people in hospital in the region, with four in the intensive care unit.

According to WECHU, 138,141 residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine — 124,562 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 13,579 have received both doses.

The public health authorities identified 765 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases.

There are 15 ongoing outbreaks.

They include two school outbreaks — one in Ecole secondaire catholique l'Essor in Tecumseh and one in Amherstburg Public School in Amherstburg.

There are 11 workplaces that have active outbreaks, including:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

One in Windsor's construction sector.

One in Lakeshore's food and beverage sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Two in Windsor's health care & social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's repair and maintenance sector.

One in Windsor's retail sector.

There is one outbreak in Extendicare Southwood Lakes in Windsor with three staff who have tested positive for the virus and one outbreak in Southwest Detention Centre.

Outbreak in two fast-food restaurants

On Saturday, WECHU declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the McDonald's restaurant located at 1635 Essex County Road 22 in Belle River and the Taco Bell located at 6707 Tecumseh Road in Windsor after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A workplace outbreak is defined as a minimum of two cases of COVID-19 within a 14 day period.

The outbreak at the McDonald's has cases positive for a variant of concern.

Both facilities have been temporarily closed and testing recommended for all high-risk contacts.