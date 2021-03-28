Windsor-Essex reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 13,772 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 402 deaths, according to WECHU.

There are 265 known active cases in the region.

Among Sunday's cases, two are outbreak-related, six are close contacts of confirmed cases, four are community-acquired and 18 are still being investigated.

There are 16 people in hospital in the region, with five in the intensive care unit.

According to WECHU, 71,072 residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine — 58,990 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 12,082 have received both doses.

A total of 83,154 doses have been administered to local residents so far.

The public health authorities identified 56 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases.

There are 12 ongoing outbreaks.

They include one school outbreak in W.F. Herman Secondary in Windsor.

Six workplaces have active outbreaks, including:

One in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Essex's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Lakeshore's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's public administration sector.

One in Windsor's repair and maintenance sector.

There are five community outbreaks, including in the Welcome Centre, Salvation Army, Southwest Detention Centre, Victoria Manor and the Downtown Mission.

Public exposure notice at two Tim Hortons locations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a COVID-19 exposure notification on Sunday.

Anyone who visited Tim Hortons at 5250 Walker Road in Tecumseh from March 22 to March 23 between 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. and from March 23 to March 24 between 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as the Tim Hortons in Devonshire Mall on March 16 between 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

WECHU said the exposures are considered low risk.