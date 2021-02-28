Windsor-Essex reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 12,986 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 382 deaths, according to WECHU.

Right now, there are 275 known active cases in the region.

Among today's cases, one is outbreak-related, 13 are close contacts of confirmed cases, four are community-acquired and 12 are still being investigated.

There are 50 people in hospital in the region, with six in the ICU.

According to WECHU, 26,780 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out so far — 3,680 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 11,550 have received both doses.

There are 10 ongoing outbreaks.

They include two at Windsor Regional Hospital and two at shelters serving the homeless population, the Downtown Mission and Salvation Army.

Outbreaks are active at four workplaces — one in Leamington's agriculture sector, one in LeSalle's finance and insurance sector and two in Windsor's healthcare and social assistance sector.

There are two active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Franklin Gardens in Leamington, with 38 resident cases and 16 staff cases.

Regency Park in Windsor, with 25 resident cases and 15 staff cases.

According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board website, three cohorts from W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School in Windsor has been dismissed due to three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Public exposure notice

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued one COVID-19 exposure notification on Saturday. The exposures are considered low risk, according to WECHU, but people who visited the following locations at the the times below are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date:

Ouellette Avenue Pharmacy at 1103 Ouellette Ave. in Windsor on: