Windsor-Essex reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
There have been 11,022 COVID-19 cases recorded in the region since the start of pandemic
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 270 new cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,022 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 255 deaths, according to WECHU.
Right now, there are 2,172 known active cases in the region.
Among today's cases, 20 are outbreak-related, nine are close contacts of confirmed cases, three are community acquired and 238 are still being investigated.
There are 102 people in hospital in the region, with 18 in the ICU.
There are 48 ongoing outbreaks.
Three are active at Windsor Regional Hospital, two on the Ouellette campus and one on a unit of the Met Campus.
One community setting, Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario, has been in outbreak since Jan. 3.
Outbreaks are active at 23 workplaces:
- Five in Leamington's agricultural sector.
- Four in Kingsville's agricultural sector.
- Four in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Leamington's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.
- One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.
- One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.
- Three in public administration settings in Windsor.
- One in a retail setting in Essex.
- One in Essex's finance and insurance sector.
There are 21 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:
- Chartwell Leamington in Leamington with one staff case.
- Regency Park in Windsor with two resident cases and one staff case.
- Richmond Terrace in Amherstburg with two staff cases.
- Chartwell Royal Marquis, with one resident case and one staff case.
- Harrow Woods Retirement Home, with five resident cases and two staff cases.
- Seasons Retirement Home in Amherstburg, with three staff cases.
- Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 31 resident cases and four staff cases.
- Chartwell Royal Oak in Kingsville, with three staff cases.
- Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 30 resident cases and four staff cases.
- Chateau Park in Windsor with four staff cases.
- Leamington Mennonite Home with seven staff cases.
- Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 51 resident and 14 staff cases.
- Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor, with 11 resident cases and eight staff cases.
- Huron Lodge in Windsor, with 44 resident cases and 26 staff cases.
- Sun Parlor Home in Leamington, one resident case and 10 staff cases.
- Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor, with 115 resident cases and 53 staff cases.
- The Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor, with 28 resident cases and 11 staff cases.
- Extendicare Tecumseh, with 83 resident cases and 57 staff cases.
- Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor, with 94 resident and 60 staff cases.
- The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 150 resident cases and 122 staff cases.
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh, with 53 resident cases and 25 staff cases.
