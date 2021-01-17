Windsor-Essex reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 270 new cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,022 COVID-19 cases recorded in Windsor-Essex and 255 deaths, according to WECHU.

Right now, there are 2,172 known active cases in the region.

Among today's cases, 20 are outbreak-related, nine are close contacts of confirmed cases, three are community acquired and 238 are still being investigated.

There are 102 people in hospital in the region, with 18 in the ICU.

There are 48 ongoing outbreaks.

Three are active at Windsor Regional Hospital, two on the Ouellette campus and one on a unit of the Met Campus.

One community setting, Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario, has been in outbreak since Jan. 3.

Outbreaks are active at 23 workplaces:

Five in Leamington's agricultural sector.

Four in Kingsville's agricultural sector.

Four in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Leamington's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.

Three in public administration settings in Windsor.

One in a retail setting in Essex.

One in Essex's finance and insurance sector.

There are 21 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: